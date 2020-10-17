Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

