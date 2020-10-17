Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $200,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $132,905,000 after purchasing an additional 974,766 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,743,000 after purchasing an additional 927,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after purchasing an additional 574,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,036,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $69,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608,039 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,406,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,236,000 after buying an additional 731,247 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of VOD opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

