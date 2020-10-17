Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $721,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

