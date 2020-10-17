Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $217,000 in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $262,033,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,871,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8,583.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,369,000 after purchasing an additional 902,655 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $167,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

