Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,901,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 240,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $119.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

