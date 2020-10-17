Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $318.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

