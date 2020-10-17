Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in National Grid were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in National Grid by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Grid by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.38. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.