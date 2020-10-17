Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lessened by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 3.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 58,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.6% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 53,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 263.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 126,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $224.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $227.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

