Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Short Interest Up 42.1% in September

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NOVA stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

