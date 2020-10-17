Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Sells $37,648,922.01 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 521,381 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $37,648,922.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $85,293,785.72.

On Monday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $95,843,004.72.

On Thursday, October 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87.

Sunrun stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6,232.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunrun by 63.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

