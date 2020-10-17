Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 81.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth $38,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Switch by 77.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth $90,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.