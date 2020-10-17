Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Symrise stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

