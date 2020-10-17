Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 321.40 ($4.20).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 390.60 ($5.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 294.69. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.40 ($5.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.93%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

