Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 16th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.98. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.