Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys 269 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up approximately 1.6% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $196.08. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

