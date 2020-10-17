TD Securities Cuts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to $4.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TRZBF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

