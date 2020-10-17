Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.77.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after buying an additional 1,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.