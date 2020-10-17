TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $12.10 on Friday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in TEGNA by 38.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 17.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.