TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

TELA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 398.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 25.98 and a quick ratio of 24.71.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

