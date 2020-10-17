Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $368.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.33.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $333.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.96. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

