Telefónica Deutschland’s (TELDF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TELDF. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

