Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TeleNav, Inc. is a provider of location based services, or LBS, including voice guided navigation, on mobile phones. Its core LBS solution is GPS Navigator which offers features such as real time traffic alerts, route planning and updated POIs. The Company’s other products include TeleNav Track and TeleNav Shotgun. Through the Company’s hosted service delivery model, it provides its solutions through the networks of wireless carriers in the United States, including Sprint and AT&T, as well as through certain carriers in other countries. The Company is also using its LBS platform to develop new offerings such as a feature rich, in-dash navigation solution for automotive consumers. Additionally, TeleNav is broadening the scope of the LBS platform by developing solutions that support a broad range of location enhanced applications such as location based mobile advertising, commerce and social networking. TeleNav, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNAV. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Telenav from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

TNAV opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.18. Telenav has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenav will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Telenav by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telenav by 50.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Telenav by 50.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telenav in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

