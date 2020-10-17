Teleperformance’s (TLPFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

TLPFY opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.25.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

