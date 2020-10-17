Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its price objective lifted by Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.57.

TGZ opened at C$14.04 on Wednesday. Teranga Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.86 and a twelve month high of C$16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.39. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -390.00.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teranga Gold will post 1.7809066 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

