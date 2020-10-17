Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.07.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

