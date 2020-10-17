Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after buying an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

