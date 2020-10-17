TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $55.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFII. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $48.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $49.43.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.