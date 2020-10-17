The Boeing’s (BA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. CSFB increased their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Shares of BA opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.27. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $5,366,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 191,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 39,088 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

