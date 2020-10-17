The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $835.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $656.00 to $835.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.85.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $946.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $986.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $876.90 and a 200 day moving average of $653.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total value of $2,448,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $66,976,511. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

