The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.27.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn A. Youngkin sold 13,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $385,613.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,172,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,200,921. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

