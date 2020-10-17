The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Argus

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Argus from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $19,241,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 617.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 114.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 37.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

