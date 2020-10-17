The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Earnings Results

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

