The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 1,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 119,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77.

About The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

