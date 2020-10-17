The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. HSBC currently has GBX 775 ($10.13) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,190 ($15.55).

GOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

GOG opened at GBX 566.50 ($7.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 630.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 864.21. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.52.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). On average, equities research analysts expect that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.001363 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elodie Brian acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,986.41). Insiders have purchased 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,018 in the last 90 days.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, transport for London, and local authorities.

