The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after buying an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

UL opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The Unilever Group has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.