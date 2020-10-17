Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.90.

TRI stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $83.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 967,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 55.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,570,000 after acquiring an additional 553,721 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after acquiring an additional 344,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.