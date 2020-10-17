Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

TLSA opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 2.23. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

