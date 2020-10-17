TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Up 109.3% in September

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the September 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,880,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TPTW opened at $0.05 on Friday. TPT Global Tech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

TPT Global Tech Company Profile

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

