Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.27.

Shares of TT stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $879,895,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $120,055,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $104,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 662.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,027 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,968,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

