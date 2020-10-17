TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Raised to $44.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $38.75 to $44.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRLXF. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.38.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

