TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $17.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRSWF. Raymond James lowered TransAlta Renewables to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

