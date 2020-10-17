TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.17.

RNW opened at C$17.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$18.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 237.37%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

