Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.
Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $13.04.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
Recommended Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.