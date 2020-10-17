Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 60.51%.

TRMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tremont Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

