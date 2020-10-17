Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 19th

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

