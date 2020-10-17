Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trinseo by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

