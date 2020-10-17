Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$85.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.86.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$87.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.38 million and a P/E ratio of 34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$85.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.96. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$30.06 and a 12 month high of C$96.77.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.