TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.86.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $533.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 882,327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $1,330,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TrueCar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,254,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 344,716 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in TrueCar by 261.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 371,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 268,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 276.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 217,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

