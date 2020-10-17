Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $50.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

