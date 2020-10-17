Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

